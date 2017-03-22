Google provided some details on its latest mobile operating software, currently dubbed Android O.

The software, coming out later this year, will include picture-in-picture, so a user can watch a video on one app while bouncing around to other apps, as well as improved battery life. For now, we still have to guess what the O will stand for. That name will get changed eventually to some kind of candy or sweet, like recent versions Lollipop, Marshmallow and Nougat.

Also on today's podcast: Uber's CEO troubles and the many music and VR demos at SXSW.

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

What do you think Android O stands for? (The 3:59, Ep. 198)

