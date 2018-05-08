CNET también está disponible en español.

Google AI rises from Google Research

Because AI is where research is at.

Just in advance of its Google I/O developer's conference, the tech behemoth rebranded its Google Research arm as Google AI.

The name reflects a lot of what Google Research was covering anyway, looking for different ways to apply its machine learning technologies.

And probably because it seems like every major tech company is into (or getting into) AI, so Google, a big player, needs to boast about its work as well. And it's better for search engine optimization.

