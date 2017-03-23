Google adds new reasons to install its Duo and Allo apps

CNET

Google wants you to use its Duo app for calls -- with or without video.

At its Google for Brazil event in São Paulo, the search giant announced that its video-calling app for Android and iOS will now support audio-only calls for those times when maybe making a video call isn't a great idea or when your connection is less than full bars.

Google also announced an update to its Android messaging app Allo enabling file sharing in chats. Supported file types include .pdf, .doc, .apk, .zip and .mp3.

The company's Photo app will get updates as well that will let you backup and share images when you have a weak signal. On Android, the app will automatically backup a low-res version that will be replaced with high-quality images when you have a solid Wi-Fi connection. Similarly, for both the iOS and Android apps, you'll be able to share a low-quality photo immediately over a poor connection that will later update itself with a high-quality version.

The new features are rolling out in Brazil and worldwide in the coming days.