When Google revealed its Daydream View in October, it was announced alongside the Google Pixel and Pixel XL. The "phone by Google" and headset were a match made in VR heaven (in some ways), but that also meant you could only use a Pixel to experience Daydream.
Since then, Google has slowly expanded the list of Daydream phones by adding compatibility to the Moto Z. But non-Pixel/Moto Z owners can rejoice, now that the Huawei Mate 9 Pro, Asus ZenFone AR, and ZTE Axon 7 are being added to the Google Daydream family.
If you're in the market for a Daydream phone, you have a few options to choose from. The six compatible phones each bring different things to the table. For example, the Pixel phones will automatically get the latest Android updates as they're made available, while the Moto Z has the option to attach Moto Mod accessories. The three new phones also have unique offerings, like the dual-cameras in the Mate 9 Pro, the dual-SIM in the Axon 7, or Tango AR compatibility in the ZenFone AR. So which phone you pick depends on the features you want -- and the price, of course.
Luckily CNET's got your back and came up with the following chart for easy side-by-side comparison.
Which Daydream phone is right for you?
|Google Pixel
|Google Pixel XL
|Motorola Moto Z
|Huawei Mate 9 Pro
|Asus ZenFone AR
|ZTE Axon 7
|Display size, resolution
|5-inch; 1,920x1,080 pixels
|5.5-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels
|5.5-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels
|5.5-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels
|5.7-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels
|5.5-inch; 2,560x1,440 pixels
|Pixel density
|441 ppi
|534 ppi
|535 ppi
|534 ppi
|515 ppi
|538ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|5.7x2.74x0.34 (at its thickest)
|6.1x2.98x0.34 (at its thickest)
|6.11x2.96x0.2
|5.98x2.95x0.3
|6.25x3.06x0.35 (at its thickest)
|5.97x2.9x0.31
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|143.8x69.54x8.58 (at its thickest)
|154.7x75.74x8.58 (at its thickest)
|155.3 x 75.3 x 5.19
|152x75x7.5
|158.6x77.7x8.95 (at its thickest)
|151.8x75x8.7
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|5.04 oz; 143 g
|5.92 oz; 168g
|4.79 oz; 136 g
|5.96 oz; 169g
|6 oz; 170g
|6.17 oz; 175 g
|Mobile software
|Android 7.1 Nougat
|Android 7.1 Nougat
|Android 6.0 Marshmallow
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 7.0 Nougat
|Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
|Camera
|12.3-megapixel
|12.3-megapixel
|13-megapixel
|20-megapixel monochrome + 12-megapixel dual cameras
|23-megapixel
|20-megapixel
|Optical Image Stablization
|No
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Front-facing camera
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|5-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|8-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|4K (30 fps)
|4K
|4K
|4K
|Processor
|2.15GHz + 1.6GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|2.15GHz + 1.6GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|Up to 2.2 GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
|2.4GHz + 1.8GHz octo-core Huawei Kirin 960
|2.35Ghz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821
|2.15GHz quad-core Snapdragon 820
|Storage
|32GB, 128GB
|32GB, 128GB
|32/64 GB
|128GB
|32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
|64GB, 128GB (varies by region)
|RAM
|4GB
|4GB
|4GB
|6GB
|6GB / 8GB
|4GB, 6GB
|Expandable storage
|None
|None
|up to 2TB
|None
|Up to 2TB
|Up to 128GB
|Battery
|2,770mAh
|3,450mAh
|2600 mAh (nonremovable)
|4,000mAh
|3,300mAh
|3,140mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|Back cover
|Back cover
|Below screen
|Home button
|Home button
|Back cover
|Connector
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Special features
|Google Assistant built-in; unlimited cloud storage; Daydream VR ready
|Google Assistant built-in; unlimited cloud storage; Daydream VR ready
|Magnetic Moto Mod snap-on accessories and dedicated accessory port on back; Daydream VR ready
|Dual camera; dual-SIM; curved display; Daydream VR ready
|Tango AR depth camera; Daydream VR ready
|Dual-SIM option; Daydream VR ready
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$649 (32GB); $749 (128GB)
|$769 (32GB); $869 (128GB)
|$624
|$680 (converted from Chinese price)
|TBD
|$400
|Price (GBP)
|£599 (32GB); £699 (128GB)
|£719 (32GB); £819 (128GB)
|NA
|£553 (converted from Chinese price)
|TBD
|£275
|Price (AUD)
|AU$1,079 (32GB); AU$1,229 (128GB)
|AU$1,269 (32GB); AU$1,419 (128GB)
|NA
|AU$930 (converted from Chinese price)
|TBD
|AU$699
Be sure to check out the Google Daydream website for a list of compatible phones as they are added, and read CNET's thoughts on the Daydream View.