​Goodbye, YouTube annotations: Google ends support May 2

Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

Google's making a change to YouTube that's already been underway: YouTube annotations are being discontinued. According to Google, the reason is all mobile. Annotations use has dropped 70%, according to a blog post announcing the change.

Instead, Google's recommending everyone use Cards and End Screens to handle anything interactive.

Annotations began back in 2008, before the mobile shift. According to Google's YouTube Creators blog post, 60% of all YouTube traffic is now mobile.

After May 2, you won't be able to create or edit YouTube annotations anymore, but users will be able to delete existing ones.

Speaking of which, if both annotations and cards annoy you, here's how to turn them off.