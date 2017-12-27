CNET también está disponible en español.

Culture

Goodbye to the tech that died this year

Time to pay respects to the tech that met its demise in 2017.

As we say farewell to 2017, we must also bid adieu to the tech that left our lives this year. Some of these gadgets and services shaped our world for the better, leading to new innovations that eventually took their place in the great circle of upgrades.

Several Microsoft products met their blue screen of death. Apple pulled the plug on a couple of iPods. AOL slammed the door on its iconic instant messenger, AIM.

And then there's junk like the Juicero that just needed to die. Good riddance.

Watch our eulogy video below, or poke through the gallery in memoriam:

Now Playing: Watch this:
59:31

For all we lost, there were even a few technologies that returned from the dead: Teddy Ruxpin. Polaroid. Aibo.

Can someone at least bring back the away message? 

~*~RiP, BrB~*~

Dead tech walking: Casualties of 2017 and 2018's endangered list
