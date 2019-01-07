Actor Macaulay Culkin -- who's now known as Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin thanks to a new middle name picked by the internet -- had a lot to say about his actor-brother during the 2019 Golden Globes.
As Macaulay live-tweeted the show Sunday, he acted surprised to see Kieran Culkin at the star-studded event. I'm guessing he was kidding, but who knows? Hollywood can be a strange place. Culkin didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Kieran's performance as Roman Roy in the HBO series Succession earned him a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actor in a miniseries.
While Kieran was initially surprised in December to be nominated, his brother Macaulay tweeted like he didn't know about the honor at all. "Man, I should really answer his calls more often," he wrote. "Thanksgiving is going to be really awkward this year."
Macaulay also joked he'd be at the Golden Globes if the internet had voted to change his middle name to Kieran instead of Macaulay Culkin. Kieran was one of Macaulay's top 5 picks from the list of crowdsourced suggestions.
"You know, if y'all voted for me to change my name to Kieran I'd be at the Golden Globes right now," Macaulay tweeted. "Just saying."
Macaulay continued to tweet at his brother, who sadly doesn't have a Twitter account to respond in kind.
"Whoa! Kieran has such good seats!" Macaulay tweeted. "Dude, ask Gaga why she isn't following me on Twitter!" And when his brother lost, he got in a little tweet-dig. "I was totally pulling for [Henry] Winkler," he wrote.
Awkward.
Culture: Your hub for everything from film and television to music, comics, toys and sports.
Movie Magic: The secrets behind the scenes of your favorite films and filmmakers.
Discuss: Golden Globes 2019: Macaulay Culkin tweets like brother's nom is a shock
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.