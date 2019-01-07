Golden Globes 2019: Macaulay Culkin tweets like brother's nom is a shock

Actor Macaulay Culkin -- who's now known as Macaulay Macaulay Culkin Culkin thanks to a new middle name picked by the internet -- had a lot to say about his actor-brother during the 2019 Golden Globes.

As Macaulay live-tweeted the show Sunday, he acted surprised to see Kieran Culkin at the star-studded event. I'm guessing he was kidding, but who knows? Hollywood can be a strange place. Culkin didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

My brother looks so handsome at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/drWsLlslLh — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

Kieran's performance as Roman Roy in the HBO series Succession earned him a Golden Globe nomination for best supporting actor in a miniseries.

While Kieran was initially surprised in December to be nominated, his brother Macaulay tweeted like he didn't know about the honor at all. "Man, I should really answer his calls more often," he wrote. "Thanksgiving is going to be really awkward this year."

Oh shit! My brother is at the Golden Globes?! That is so cool! #GoldenGlobes — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 6, 2019

HOLY SHIT KIERAN IS NOMINATED???



WHAT IS SUCCESSION?!



Man, I should really answer his calls more often. Thanksgiving is going to be really awkward this year. #GoldenGlobes — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

Oh my god, there he is! Hi, bro! pic.twitter.com/1Y3iG18bIz — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

Macaulay also joked he'd be at the Golden Globes if the internet had voted to change his middle name to Kieran instead of Macaulay Culkin. Kieran was one of Macaulay's top 5 picks from the list of crowdsourced suggestions.

"You know, if y'all voted for me to change my name to Kieran I'd be at the Golden Globes right now," Macaulay tweeted. "Just saying."

You know, if y’all voted for me to change my name to Kieran I’d be at the Golden Globes right now. Just saying. #thanks — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

Macaulay continued to tweet at his brother, who sadly doesn't have a Twitter account to respond in kind.

Whoa! Kieran has such good seats! Dude, ask Gaga why she isn't following me on Twitter! #GoldenGlobes — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

"Whoa! Kieran has such good seats!" Macaulay tweeted. "Dude, ask Gaga why she isn't following me on Twitter!" And when his brother lost, he got in a little tweet-dig. "I was totally pulling for [Henry] Winkler," he wrote.

This show is rigged!!! I was totally pulling for Winkler. #GoldenGlobes



(No one tell Keiran he didn't win) — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 7, 2019

Awkward.

