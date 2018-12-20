GoFundMe campaign to build border wall has raised more than $6M so far

Herika Martinez/Getty Images

A GoFundMe campaign wants to raise at least $1 billion to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.

The campaign, called "We the People Will Fund the Wall," was launched by veteran Brian Kolfage. It's raised more than $6 million in three days.

During the 2016 US presidential campaign, President Donald Trump pledged to build the border wall and have Mexico pay for it, which the Mexican government has said it won't do.

"If we can fund a large portion of this wall, it will jump-start things and will be less money Trump has to secure from our politicians," Kolfage wrote on the GoFundMe page. "If the 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall. That equates to roughly 5 billion dollars."

It's unclear whether the government would be able to accept the funds, but Kolfage says on the fundraiser page that "the government has accepted large private donations before," pointing to a situation in which a billionaire donated $7.5 million to fund repairs on the Washington Monument.

"We the People Will Fund the Wall" is already among the most successful GoFundMe campaigns of the year. These include the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund, which has raised more than $22 million, and March for Our Lives, which has raised more than $3.5 million.

Kolfage and GoFundMe didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.