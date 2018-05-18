Getty Images

A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $1,000 to send a Mariachi band and taco truck to a New York attorney whose racist rant went viral earlier this week.

Aaron Schlossberg was recorded berating cafe employees for speaking Spanish in New York City on Tuesday. He was reportedly kicked out of his office space on Thursday and had a formal complaint filed against him by a New York congressman.

Schlossberg couldn't be reached at the telephone number listed on his firm's website.

The Twitterverse also wanted to respond to his bigoted tirade. The ALT-Immigration Twitter account suggested sending a Mariachi band to sing La Cucaracha at Schlossberg's office. Followers of the account apparently liked the idea and put the call into action.

I feel like crowdfunding a mariachi band to go sing La Cucaracha at his office (the cockroach) @ASchlossbergLaw Aaron Schlossber pic.twitter.com/YD9HLK3SkN — ALT- Immigration 🛂 (@ALT_uscis) May 16, 2018

Mark Goldberg launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the band, which is slated to play the song, whose English title is The Cockroach.

"Raising $500 to send a Mariachi band to cheer up the staff and attorneys at The Law Office of Aaron M. Schlossberg Esq. P.L.L.C. after a difficult day," he wrote on the GoFundMe page. "We are countering hate and racism with the sound of music."

The campaign raised more than $1,000. Goldberg noted that any leftover money would be used to send a taco truck lunch to the staff.

The date and time of the event aren't being shared, according to the GoFundMe page, since users on 4Chan took note of the campaign and planned to send people to counter it.

"It will happen very soon," Goldberg wrote. "We are also checking with NYPD today if any permits are needed just in case."