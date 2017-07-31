'Godzilla' returning to Tokyo alongside a live orchestra

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Fans of "Godzilla" may want to buy a ticket to Tokyo soon.

A digitally remastered version of the original 1954 film directed by Ishiro Honda will be screened at the Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) on October 31, the organisers announced on its website. But that's not the best part.

The monster classic will be accompanied live by the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra, which will perform the original soundtrack. Akira Ifukube, the original composer, passed away in 2006, but his student, Kaoru Wada, will conduct the performance.

Haruo Nakaijima, the actor who wore the Godzilla suit 12 times from the first release in 1954 to the 1970s, will also make an appearance at the event.

When Godzilla was first released in 1954, the black-and-white film became a massive hit and inspired a franchise that lives to this day, one which includes video games, novels, comics, TV shows as well as more than 30 films produced in Japan and in Hollywood. Hollywood's next Godzilla film, "King of the Monsters," will hit the big screen in 2019, though the Japanese anime production "Planet of Monsters" will be released later this year.

Tickets to the show will be up for sale from August, beginning from 5,000 yen (about $45).

Logging Out: Welcome to the crossroads of online life and the afterlife.

Virtual reality 101: CNET tells you everything you need to know about VR.