Go Network traffic jumps 30 percent

The unit, which has its own tracking stock, said audience growth from August to November outpaced that of many of its rivals, citing Nielsen/NetRatings traffic figures. Go Network also showed the highest growth among all major domains, the company added, also attributing Nielsen/NetRatings.

The company did not identify which rivals it outpaced, however, nor did it reveal which other companies were categorized as "major domains."

The company added that traffic to its Go Shopping service doubled during the holiday season.

"The quality branded content and services Go Network provides is compelling to Internet users, and we're pleased our traffic is reflecting that," Kevin Mayer, executive vice president and general manager of Go Network, said in a statement.

Go Network is Disney's most concerted Internet effort to date, culminating from its merger with search engine Infoseek and Disney's online arm, Buena Vista Internet Group. Go Network is an umbrella brand that encompasses Disney's primary Web properties, which include Disney Online, ESPN.com, ABCNews.com, NFL.com, NBA.com, Family.com and Mr. Showbiz.