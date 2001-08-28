Global Sports eyes e-commerce expansion

In the span of a week, Global Sports has inked a series of deals that change the game for the e-commerce company.

On Monday, the company announced that it would develop and operate the online retail site for Modell's Sporting Goods, a major sporting goods retailer in the Northeast. Global Sports also said that Comcast and QVC increased their respective stakes in the company by buying $40 million in stock. Comcast now owns a little less than 26 percent of Global Sports.

And last week, Global Sports announced it will develop and operate various merchandise categories for Kmart's BlueLight.com, a move that got the attention of analysts largely because it's very similar to Amazon's outsourcing pact with Toys "R" Us. The BlueLight pact gives Global Sports an avenue to expand into new markets.

"We always envisioned becoming a broad e-commerce company from the start," said Global Sports Chief Executive Michael G. Rubin. "It's just that we focused on sporting goods first."

The deals come amid almost daily reports of failing e-commerce companies. Since late 1999, scores of one-time "e-commerce leaders" such as Pets.com and Webvan have been wiped off the map, leaving whole sectors gutted and many tenuous survivors fast running out of money with no clear plan to make money in sight. Hundreds of technology companies hover on the Nasdaq with stock prices less than $1.

But several of the survivors in the e-commerce area are quietly cutting deals similar to Global Sports', arranging to split the responsibilities--and risks--of e-commerce operations by turning to brick and mortar partners for warehousing or delivering goods to customers while online companies operate the Web sites and take orders.

In the beginning of the Internet boom, most of the online companies bragged about their ability to handle all aspects of the supply chain and pointedly did not attempt to partner with so-called offline stores.

Analysts said Global Sports' deal with Kmart's BlueLight.com is very similar to the Amazon-Toys "R" Us pact because it's likely to boost profit margins significantly.

Under the Toys "R" Us deal, Amazon handles customer service and fulfillment, but the toy retailer has the inventory risk. With Amazon struggling to turn a profit, analysts said the company's bottom line largely depends on services deals. Indeed, Amazon recently announced a deal with Circuit City.

For Global Sports, which primarily operates and develops Web sites for sporting goods retailers such as The Sports Authority and The Athlete's Foot, the Kmart deal gives it an opportunity to expand beyond the sporting goods market.

Usually, Global Sports largely stays behind the scenes so its partners can promote their brands. Under its typical sporting goods arrangement, Global Sports buys inventory and distributes it for retailers. For example, if you make a purchase at The Sports Authority's Web site, it is completely handled by Global Sports right up to the customer service calls.