Glitch, attack hit Microsoft Web sites

Network attackers overwhelm the company's connection to the Internet, causing traffic to its major Web sites to slow to a crawl.Outages and a hack attack morph into outrage and raised hackles for Microsoft users.

Microsoft blames technicians

update The software giant says technicians are responsible for blocking traffic to most of its major Web sites.

January 24, 2001, 7:05 p.m PT

Microsoft customers sound off on outage

Managers of technology departments around the world unite in anger against the software giant, their enemy of the moment.

January 24, 2001, 6:10 p.m. PT

Hotmail users inured to frequent outages

Users of Microsoft's free e-mail service have grown accustomed to frequent glitches.

January 24, 2001 5:30 p.m PT

Outage brings a Net giant to its knees

The embarrassing outage that prohibited access to Microsoft's major Web properties comes at a high point in the company's checkered history on the Net.

January 24, 2001, 4:35 p.m. PT

Experts criticize Microsoft network design

As the software giant repairs the problems affecting its Web sites, experts begin criticizing one aspect of the company's network design that may have allowed the problems to occur.

