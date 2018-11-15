Glide like Groot: Guardians of the Galaxy ride will tell a story

Ready to ride like Rocket, or glide like Groot? On Wednesday, at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions conference in Orlando, Florida, Disney released concept art for the cars of its upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy-inspired attraction, which is scheduled to come to Florida's Epcot at Walt Disney World in 2021.

"On most coasters, the vehicles point straight ahead throughout the ride," said Disney Parks' chairman of experiences and consumer products, Bob Chapek. "But on this attraction, each individual cab will be programmed to direct your eye to the story happening around you. That means instead of whizzing by the action, you'll be fully immersed in the story from the minute you launch."

Rather than calling the ride a roller coaster, Disney is referring to it as a "storytelling coaster." Details weren't given, but the cars on the coaster spin around, perhaps to better view video or other displays.

A video released in May shows early work on the massive attraction, noting that the construction shown required 300 workers pouring 960 trucks worth of concrete to create the foundation. According to Marvel, when completed, the ride will be one of the world's longest enclosed coasters.

