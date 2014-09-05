Google's Glass Explorer Edition on sale in Play Store

Josh Miller/CNET

After what seems like an eternity of waiting, Google Glass smartglasses are open to everyone, not just developers. Everyone who has $1,500 to burn, at least.

If you thought Google would decrease the cost of its smartglasses to make them more consumer-friendly, you'll be sorely disappointed. On the other hand, Google is throwing in a "free" pair of shades or frames for the money.

Google is the first to sell smartglasses, but won't be for long. Last CES, we saw a fair number of concepts at various stages, and earlier this week Sony showed off a pair of frames that could rival Glass.

I am curious how Google Glass sells now that it's available to everyone, and now that the novelty has worn off. Smartwatches, on the other hand, are cheaper, easier to wear, and have a much-lower profile.

Given that these are still the clunky Explorer Edition glasses on sale, it's likely that the next pair we see pop up on Play will have a lot more street style.