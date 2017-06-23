Uber 2.0: Girt by CNET podcast 113

The news came through earlier this week that Uber CEO Travis Kalanick would be stepping down as the head of the embattled ride-sharing company. It's the capstone on four months of turmoil for Uber, with ligitgation, strikes, boycotts, investigations and a serious image problem defining 2017.

Will this lead to a much-needed facelift for Uber? Who's going to step in to Kalanick's shoes? How does Silicon Valley fight against sexism? Is Lyft finally going to launch Down Under?

The Girt team takes a look at what the move means for Uber in the wider context of Silicon Valley CEOs, and what it means for Uber users on the home front.

