Giant telescope captures incredible images of a newborn planet

It's not every day you see a newborn planet being formed out of the ether of gas and debris. Actually it's the first day. And it's incredible.

Above is footage taken by European Southern Observatory using, the aptly named "Very Large Telescope" in Chile, one of the most powerful telescopes on the planet. The footage in itself is incredible. Perhaps even more incredible is the final image:

Zooming toward the orange dwarf star PDS 70...

ESO/YouTube

Then further...

ESO/YouTube

Then eventually to this:

ESO/YouTube

Just to the right of the black dot (it's called a coronagraph and is used to make sure lights from stars don't block our view of planets) is PDS 70b, which is located roughly 370 light-years from Earth.

This is literally an image of a planet emerging from a disk of gas and debris. According to Scientists, PDS 70b is bigger than Jupiter and currently has a surface temperature of 1,000 degrees Celsius.

You can find out more about planet PDS 70b here.

