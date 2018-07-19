Enlarge Image Joe Pepler/Now TV

Jurassic Park is getting a Jurassic-sized tribute with a 25-foot statue of actor Jeff Goldblum's torso placed in front of Tower Bridge in London on July 18.

UK streaming service Now TV celebrated the 25th anniversary of the movie by paying homage to the film's most-memed moment -- Goldblum's mathematician character Dr. Ian Malcolm with his shirt unbuttoned, looking sultry even after a Tyrannosaurus Rex attack.

The giant statue of Goldblum stands at over 9.8 feet (3 meters) high and nearly 23 feet (7 meters) long, and weighs in at 331 lbs (150 kilograms). The impressive statue took over six weeks and 250 painstaking hours to make.

CNET editor Andrew Hoyle got up close and personal with the statue. In the interests of journalism, of course.

Goldblum's torso meme has been shared by millions around the world, and even made into a Funko collectible toy.

"It's supposed to be Costa Rica, right?" Goldblum explained of his character's reasons for being topless in the movie in an interview with Yahoo in March. "So things are hot and I'm sure I'm in some sort of fever. All the logic is that we got to get some of these wet clothes off immediately. As I remember, I don't think anybody fought me on that."

Even the viral memes of his shirtless character don't seem to phase Goldblum in the slightest.

When asked about his thoughts on the many semi-naked memes made from the scene he said: "I admire them myself. It's great, the human body is beautiful in all ways."

Jurassic Park fans are encouraged to visit the lawns of Potters Field to see the extra large homage to Dr. Ian Malcolm in person.

Goldblum reprised his role as Dr. Ian Malcolm in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, in theaters now.