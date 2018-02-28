Enlarge Image Australian Reptile Park video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Milking venomous spiders is not a job for the faint-hearted, but employees at the Australian Reptile Park zoo in New South Wales are willing to do it for the good of humanity.

Before you milk a Sydney funnel-web spider, however, you need to obtain a spider, and the park now owns a real whopper.

"Colossus" is the largest male funnel-web spider ever to be handed in to the reptile park. The park posted a dramatic Facebook video of Colossus, who looks a little grumpy, on Tuesday. It warns readers that recent rainfall has caused the potentially deadly spiders to emerge in large numbers.

The Australian Reptile Park encourages brave members of the public to collect the spiders and bring them in. The park milks them for their venom to create anti-venom to treat the dangerous bites.

The park hopes Colossus and the public's fascination with oversized arachnids will help encourage people to participate in the lifesaving spider-collection program.

The reptile park had previously received a massive funnel web spider in 2016 named "Big Boy," but Colossus has managed to edge out Big Boy's impressive 3-inch (7.5-centimeter) leg spread.

There have been 13 recorded deaths from funnel-web spider bites. The park says the spiders prefer cool, humid and shady spots in forests, but they're also known to take up residence in private gardens. Their painful venom and aggressive nature make them a threat to people.

At least Colossus will be serving the greater good as part of the venom program during his residency at the park. He will likely also help serve up some bone-chilling nightmares. Good luck sleeping after watching that video.