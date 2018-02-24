Ghostbusters World AR game looks like a spirited Pokemon Go

Who you gonna call? Maybe your friend who loves hunting Pokemon with you, because the new Ghostbusters World augmented-reality game looks pretty cool.

On Friday, Sony Pictures Entertainment released a 30-second trailer for the game. The trailer didn't show that much of the game itself, but it appears to be a Pokemon Go-style AR phone game based on the popular Ghostbusters movie franchise.

The player is one of the Ghostbusters, and instead of hunting Pikachu or Squirtle, you're hunting and collecting ghosts.

"Gameplay will enable players to battle and capture hundreds of ghosts from all dimensions of the franchise, including the films, TV shows, comic books, theme parks, and video games," the Facebook page for the game notes. "The game will also feature new and unique ghosts to the franchise."

The game is still in development for release sometime in 2018.