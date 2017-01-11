Playmobil 'Ghostbusters,' 'Doctor Who' figures coming via Funko

Up Next What makes a robot a robot?

Why should Lego fans have all the fun?

Thanks to a deal with toy maker Funko, Playmobil is offering a pop-culture line of 6-inch figures from popular movies and TV shows like "Doctor Who," "Ghostbusters," "Back to the Future," "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory."

Playmobil toys have been around since 1974 and have previously come in playset themes such as farm, hospital, knights, fire rescue, pirates, Vikings, sports and space.

The Playmobil figures of the original '80s film version of "Ghostbusters" include parapsychologist research professors Raymond Stantz and Peter Venkman. Another great '80s film, "Back to the Future," gets figures for Marty McFly and Doc Brown.

"Willy Wonka" figures pay tribute to the candy maker and his Oompa Loompa assistants. "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" figures include Leonardo, Michelangelo and Shredder. Fans can also collect a black and white version of Raphael, exclusively from Entertainment Earth.

Fans of the adventure-prone Time Lord will be happy to hear "Doctor Who" Playmobil figures include the Eleventh Doctor and Fourth Doctor.

These new pop culture Playmobil figures will be available in stores in January.

