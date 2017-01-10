Classic anime 'Ghost in the Shell' returns to US theatres February

Enlarge Image Photo by Ghost in the Shell

"Sometimes I suspect I'm not what I think I am..."

The classic anime "Ghost in the Shell" is returning to movie theatres in the US and UK in coming weeks. If you're a fan of the original or you're intrigued by the upcoming live action adaptation starring Scarlett Johansson, this is your chance to see the innovative and influential film on the big screen.

Here's a new trailer with a taste of the animated movie that first introduced us to the ass-kicking Major...

Originally released in 1995, "Ghost in the Shell" was based on the manga written and illustrated by Masamune Shirow. The story of cyberhacking human brains (and shooting people in a variety of acrobatic ways) heavily influenced "The Matrix", among others. A live action version will be released in March 2017, although it's come under fire for casting Scarlett Johansson as a character who was originally Japanese.

The original will be in UK cinemas for one night only on 25 January.

And it's in 110 movie theatres in the US in February. On February 7 the subtitled version will be screened with the original Japanese dialogue, while the dubbed version will be shown on February 8. Check out the "Ghost in the Shell" website for more information.