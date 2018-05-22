On this podcast, we talk about:
- Apple Watch needing a watch face store, stat.
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg facing the EU for the Cambridge Analytica scandal
- Intel and Microsoft disclosing a new flaw in computers and mobile devices.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.
Are you getting bored with your Apple Watch face? (The 3:59, Ep. 406)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.