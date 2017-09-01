Get to know the CNET family: Q&A with John Kim

Take a look behind the scenes at CNET to get to know some of our staff members better and learn what they do to make our site a success.

Hey, everyone, I'm coming right at ya with another edition of Get to Know the CNET family. Today I have with me Mr. John Kim. If you enjoy watching CNET videos, there's a good chance John has had his hand in ones you've seen as he is one of our talented video producers. John is from Chicago so naturally he is a Cubs and Bulls fan... (Go Giants and Warriors!) He's adventurous and on his bucket list of things to do -- skydiving without a parachute! OK, I'm just kidding about the parachute, but maybe I'm not. So without further ado, heeere's Johnny:

Q: What's your job title and what do you do?

A: I am a video producer here at CNET. I produce, shoot and edit all types of videos, such as first looks, special features and news.

Q: What's a fun fact about you related to work?

A: I get to travel… a lot! I'm so lucky that I get to shoot at various locations in various parts of the country.

Q: What is the most challenging part of your job?

A: Trying to come up with new concepts and ideas is always challenging. The video landscape is constantly evolving and I believe it's important to not follow a trend, but take the lead in that evolution.

Q: What is the most rewarding aspect of your job?

A: CNET has lots of partners when we publish a video, and seeing some of my projects out in public is always rewarding. I once saw a video of mine at a local McDonald's and that was really cool.

Q: What was the first tech gadget you owned?

A: The RCA Lyra MP3 player. It was 32mb, which held about 10 songs and cost me roughly $100. It was the most expensive piece of tech I bought during my middle school days.

Q: Are you a Mac or PC person?

A: Mac! I grew up using a PC and once I saved enough for my first MacBook, my life changed. I've always wanted a Mac because I heard rumors that video editing was a breeze, which held true!

Q: What's your favorite CNET video?

A: The GoPro Hero/ Session 5 video is one of my favorites. My team and I took a road trip out to Lake Tahoe, California, to film a First Look of the new GoPro Hero/ Session 5 and published the video that evening. It was definitely exhausting, but we had so much fun putting together that video. Take a look at the video!

Q: What's your favorite TV show?

A: I'm a '90s baby and grew up watching "The Simpsons." I was probably too young when I started watching it, but it definitely grew on me and am proud to say that it's still the best thing on television.

Q: Do you speak any foreign languages?

A: I do!! I speak Korean.

Q: What is in your pocket right now?

A: My iPhone 7 Plus, keys and my wallet (six credit cards, a Costco card, two transit passes for San Francisco and Los Angeles, and Southwest drink coupons).

Q: What is your favorite quote and why?

A: "We keep moving forward, opening new doors and doing new things, because we're curious and curiosity keeps leading us down new paths." -- Walt Disney. This quote is totally me, because I'm a curious dude. It motivates me to keep on searching and trying out new things!

Q: What is your favorite sport/team?

A: The Chicago Bulls and the Cubs! I grew up in Chicago as a kid and I never grew out of my favorite teams from the Windy City. What a time to be alive, the Cubs winning the 2016 World Series!

Q: What's on your bucket list?

A: I'm a big thrill-seeker and I can't believe I still haven't jumped off of a plane!

There you have it, John Kim! I hope you enjoyed his Q&A and learned more about him. If you're a thrill-seeker and want to swap adventure stories or want to recommend a crazy one for him, hit up John in the comments section. Now if you're Cubs and Bulls fan you can give each other virtual high-fives all around, but if you're not, you can give him a hard time for being one (I kid on the latter.) :D Thank you all for reading and thank you, John! Peace out.