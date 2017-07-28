Get to know the CNET family: Q&A with Abigail Kirn

Take a look behind the scenes at CNET to get to know some of our staff members better and learn what they do to make our site a success.

Hello, CNET readers and community members, I've returned -- not that I disappeared. I hope you all are enjoying the Get to know the CNET family series. If you missed any of our past editions, no worries catch up right here.

Today, I have with me one of my teammates on the audience development team, Abigail (or Abby) Kirn. Abby was a 2016 summer intern at CNET. Now look at her: She turned pro, joining us full time straight outta Compton college! She works alongside Danielle Ramirez on CNET Magazine and she is also the co-founder of and leads the CNET Campus Representative program, which is currently running at University of California, Los Angeles. So if you're in the Bruins' territory during the school year, you may just see CNET reps dishing out CNET love, and it's all because of this lady. She's also big on coffee and baking sweets, and now without further ado, take it away, Abby!

Q: What's your job title and what do you do?

A: I am an Associate Audience Development Manager at CBS Interactive, primarily working for CBSi's brand, CNET. My job description changes everyday, though at a high level, I work on the production of CNET Magazine and on the CNET Campus Representative program at UCLA. For both, I work as a liaison between all teams, ensuring we adhere to project deadlines, goals, and budgets.

Josh Miller/CNET

Q: What's a fun fact about you related to work?

A: I began working for CBS Interactive as an intern!

Q: What is the most challenging part of your job?

A: For the magazine and the Campus Rep program, we are constantly working to overcome obstacles and negotiate through every task. Even with a perfect plan and crystal-clear vision for the final product, influences of differing agendas and technical restrictions result in constant organic change that we cannot control.

Q: What is the most rewarding aspect of your job?

A: Creatively problem solving the challenges among a talented team is incredibly satisfying and rewarding.

Q: What's the most influential tech item in your life?

A: Harkening back to possibly one of the most low-tech gadgets of all time, I obsessed over my Neopet in elementary school. Nothing teaches you more about responsibility than ensuring that your electronic pet lives well and thrives.

Q: What's your life motto?

A: "Life is too short for warm beer and cold coffee." An epic life motto from my pops.

Abigail Kirn/CNET

Q: When you have some alone time, what would you be doing?

A: When I have some time to myself, I like hang out with my old, fuzzball of a dog, Zeus, and unwind. We peruse the town or go on hikes, fueled by too much Equator coffee.

Q: Do you have a campy guilty pleasure film? If so, what is it?

A: "Beyond the Valley of the Dolls." The entire movie is so outrageously satirical and melodramatic that you never stop asking, "what the **** did I just watch?"

Q: If you could have a magic power, what would it be?

A: A green thumb. I kill every single plant I own, even the carnivorous ones. Perhaps I'll try out walking the third rail and see if I can produce a single successful basil leaf.

Abigail Kirn/CNET

Q: If you could only keep five possessions, what would they be?

A: I would keep my dog, Kitchenaid mixer, watch, record player and my fuzzy robe. Can I sneak a sixth? Because I need my coffee machine.

Q: Do you play any musical instruments?

A: As a kid, I went through a record-breaking number of guitar teachers. Eight, to be exact. Obviously they were the problem… I think it's safe to say I would have been the next Taylor Swift, had they seen my hidden talent (that never existed...)

Well, readers, there you are: Ms. Abby Kirn. I hope you all enjoyed her Q&A. If you have some plant tips to help in her quest to becoming a green thumb or have some guitar tips to share, drop them off in comments section, as I'm sure she'll appreciate them. There are more to Q&As to come. Thank you, everyone, and thank you, Abby! Until next time. Peace out.