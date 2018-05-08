Get Android P beta on these 11 phones

Google's Android P beta software has its first phone allies.
It'll be available on:
- Google Pixel
- Google Pixel XL
- Google Pixel 2
- Google Pixel 2 XL
- OnePlus 6
- Essential PH‑1
- Sony Xperia XZ2
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S
- Nokia 7 Plus
- Oppo R15 Pro
- Vivo X21
Note that one of these phones, the OnePlus 6, doesn't event exist yet. The phone will officially launch on May 16, complete with a notch design.
The phonemaker's announcement comes at the first day of Google I/O, Google's annual developer conference. It's here that the company shares its biggest news for Android, Google Home and other Google products and services.
Google shed more details on its next-generation phone software in March, emphasizing that it'll get support for gesture navigation (like on the iPhone X), handle notifications better, and support a notch design, essentially a cutout in the screen that makes room for the front-facing camera and speaker grille.
