Get a Samsung DualView TL220 camera for $149





All digital cameras are created more or less equal, right? Not quite: the Samsung DualView TL220 has an extra ace up its sleeve--or, rather, an extra LCD.

Yep, this is the one you've heard about, the camera with the second, front-facing screen so you can easily snap self-portraits (and portraits of you and whatever celebrity you're able to cajole in front of the lens). It debuted late last year with a rather steep list price of $349.99.

Right now, Abe's of Maine has the Samsung DualView TL220 for $149 shipped. That, my friends, is what they call a smokin' deal.

Update: Looks like the price is now up to $159.95 (same as the red model, below)--still a mighty nice deal.



The TL220 is a 12-megapixel camera with a 3-inch touch-screen LCD at the rear and a 1.5-incher in the front. To activate the latter, you simply tap it with a finger.

I haven't used this particular model, so I'll hand you over to CNET's review for all the pros and cons. (FYI, that review covers the slightly higher-end TL225, which is identical in terms of optics and image quality.)

The Abe's of Maine deal is for the black-with-blue-trim model, though you can also get it with red trim for $159.95. I should also note that these are new units, not refurbs, and you don't have to mess with any rebates. Score!

CNET rated the DualView four stars out of five, and Abe's of Maine customers averaged it at 4.4 stars. Bottom line: most folks really like this camera. If you like to spend as much time in front of the lens as you do behind it, you'll definitely want to check out the TL220.

Bonus deal No. 1: Good news for sleep-deprived iPhone owners: The Pzizz Sleep app, normally $9.99, is available for free until the end of July. So is Pzizz Energizer.

Bonus deal No. 2: I have no idea if this thing is any good, but Meritline has a 7-inch Android OS tablet for $125 shipped. Anyone have any hands-on experience with this seemingly too-good-to-be-true tablet?

