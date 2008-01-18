Get a multifunction printer for $17 after rebate

Here's the scoop: Buy.com has the Epson Stylus CX7450 printer/scanner/copier for $70. They also have a deal going where you can get a $70 mail-in rebate if you purchase a digital camera at the same time. Any digital camera. Like the $9.99 Argus Keychain Digital Camera. Add $6.79 for shipping and your out-the-door price is $86.78. Final price after rebate: $16.78. Woo!
The CX7450 employs four separate ink cartridges (one each for black, cyan, magenta, and yellow) and promises print speeds of up to 28 pages per minute. It includes a memory-card reader, a 120-sheet paper tray, and fairly basic scan/copy features. It's new, not a refurb. As for the camera, well, it's junk. It does double as a Webcam, though, so maybe you'll get some use out of it. If not, it's a perfect play-camera for the kids.
No rush on this one: The rebate deal is good until March 31. Of course, the $9.99 camera may not be around nearly as long. (Via Deals2Buy.)
