Snapchat

As Apple has started using its new Cupertino campus, it's offered official looks inside and detail about the gleaming, circular structure.

But if you're interested in on-the-ground, behind-the-scenes views of the campus construction, you're in luck. Construction workers have been posting pictures and videos inside the building and around its property on Snapchat. These images follow several drone videos of the construction that have popped up over the past few years.

9to5Mac reported on the Snapchat images Wednesday. Apple didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

You can find these pictures by either searching for the "Apple Park" story in Snapchat, or going to the Apple Park location in the Snap Map feature.