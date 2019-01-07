Get a first look at Deadpool director's new Netflix animated series

Netflix

Netflix revealed some images from a new upcoming anthology series, Love, Death & Robots, on Monday, and while the show title may be unfamiliar, some major names are behind it. David Fincher (House of Cards, Mindhunter, Fight Club) and Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator 6) are executive producers on the series.

The show is a collection of animated short stories spanning the science fiction, fantasy, horror and comedy genres, and Netflix said in a release that episodes are "intended to be easy to watch and hard to forget." (Anyone else getting a Black Mirror vibe?)

Enlarge Image Netflix

Enlarge Image Netflix

Enlarge Image Netflix

"Love, Death & Robots is my dream project," Miller said in a statement. "It combines my love of animation and amazing stories. Midnight movies, comics, books and magazines of fantastic fiction have inspired me for decades, but they were relegated to the fringe culture of geeks and nerds of which I was a part. I'm so f**king excited that the creative landscape has finally changed enough for adult-themed animation to become part of a larger cultural conversation."

Perhaps he's also excited the creative landscape now lets him swear in corporate-issued statements?

Episodes will be 5-15 minutes long. No release date was announced.