German Detective Pikachu trailer sounds hilariously different

Warner Bros. Pictures dropped the trailer for the live-action Detective Pikachu movie on Monday, treating us to the strangely compelling aural spectacle of Deadpool's Ryan Reynolds voicing the furry yellow creature Pikachu.

Warner Bros. also released some dubbed versions of the trailer in other languages besides English. And everything's pretty normal until you watch the German one.

Twitter user Nirbion did the hard work of compiling clips from the trailers and posted the result on Tuesday.

As Pokemon fans may have noticed, Reynolds wasn't the only Pikachu voice used in the English-language trailer. It also features a moment where Pikachu says "pika pika," which are the only words most people can hear coming out of its mouth.

That "pika pika" appears to come from voice actress Ikue Otani, who has provided the voice for Pikachu dating back to the start of the Pokemon anime series in 1997.

Otani's voice also appears in the Spanish, French and Italian dubbed versions. It's the German trailer that bucks the trend, giving us a throaty, lower "pika pika" instead. Nirbion's video compilation rewards repeated viewings. It's just as funny the tenth time as the first.

Nirbion didn't alter or edit the voice. You can watch the full German trailer on YouTube.

Nirbion says the video is just for comedic effect and is not meant to throw shade at the voice actors. "I actually think the current voice cast is good and fitting, but the dub direction just a bit off and awkward," Nirbion tweeted.

Twitter commentators say the trailer voice doesn't match the one used in the German version of the anime show, which makes the Detective Pikachu voice change even stranger.

The movie doesn't reach theaters until May 2019, which would give Warner Bros. plenty of time to redo the pika pika if it chooses.

