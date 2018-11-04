CNET también está disponible en español.

Georgia gubernatorial candidate accuses rivals of hack attempt

Brian Kemp, who is the state's secretary of state, probes "failed attempt" to hack voter registration system.

Georgia gubernatorial candidates (L-R) Clash in First Debate

Republican Brian Kemp (right) seen here with Democrat Stacey Abrams during a debate in October, is investigating the Georgia Democratic Party after an alleged "failed attempt" to hack the state's voter registration system.

 John Bazemore / Getty Images

Georgia's secretary of state has opened an investigation into the Democratic Party of Georgia after "a failed attempt to hack the state's voter registration system."

The office of Brian Kemp, who is also the Republican nominee for governor and oversees the election process, announced the investigation, without offering evidence, in a press release Sunday morning. The move comes just two days before Election Day in a tight race for governor between Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams.

"While we cannot comment on the specifics of an ongoing investigation, I can confirm that the Democratic Party of Georgia is under investigation for possible cyber crimes," press secretary Candice Broce said in the release. "We can also confirm that no personal data was breached and our system remains secure."

The announcement comes amid heightened focus on cybersecurity during elections. Two years ago, hackers were caught trying to break into voter registration databases and other election infrastructure in at least 21 states during the race between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. They also infiltrated email accounts of two major organizations run by the Democratic party, as well as the private emails of members of Clinton's campaign. 

The race for the Georgia governor's office has been contentious, with Kemp being portrayed by opponents as a "master of voter suppression" for purging voter rolls and has refused calls to step down to avoid a conflict of interest.

Abrams and the Democratic Party of Georgia didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

