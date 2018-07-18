George RR Martin drops tidbits about upcoming Targaryen book

No, it's not Winds of Winter, but fans of HBO's Game of Thrones can look forward to a new book from author George R.R. Martin coming this fall.
And the author says the book, Fire & Blood, should be "very entertaining," even for those who haven't read the Song of Ice and Fire book series that inspired the show.
"The important thing, as I keep stressing, is that (Fire & Blood is) not a novel," Martin told Publisher's Weekly. "A lot of people will like it, I hope, but I don't want them to buy it thinking that they're getting the latest Ice and Fire novel, which is an entirely different literary form than what's essentially a popular history."
Not a novel, indeed: Fire & Blood is a 989-page history of the Targaryen family, and according to Martin, may be only the first volume in his history series.
It won't be a stiff and boring history, Martin said, as it will be voiced by a character with opinions of his own about the history he's relaying.
"There's an authorial voice there that I had fun trying to create, the Archmaester Gyldayn, who is an opinionated guy and has his views of these people that definitely leak into it," Martin said.
Fire & Blood will be published Nov. 20. Maybe it will tide readers over until the show's final six episodes air in 2019.
