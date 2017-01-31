There's definitely a new 'Game of Thrones' short story coming this year

Enlarge Image HBO

Season 7 of HBO's "Game of Thrones" will be just seven episodes long, but it looks like we'll have plenty of material to tide us over.

Franchise creator George R.R. Martin is writing a short story set in the world of Westeros to "Book of Swords," an upcoming fantasy anthology.

"Fifteen original tales celebrating fantasy's golden age of sword and sorcery, including a new story from George R. R. Martin set in the world of 'A Game of Thrones'," the Amazon blurb reads.

That's good news for fans, but the short story could prove to just be a cherry on top of a big, fat, long-awaited cake. Martin has been writing "The Winds of Winter," the sixth book in his epic fantasy series, since around 2011. This may finally be the year it sees the light.

"I think it will be out this year," he said on his blog. He did, however, give himself wiggle room by adding, "But hey, I thought the same thing last year."

Meanwhile, season seven of HBO's much-loved adaptation will hit our screens in mid-2017.

Does the Mac still matter? Apple execs tell why the MacBook Pro was over four years in the making, and why we should care.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.