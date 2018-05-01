George R.R. Martin: No more free Winds of Winter chapters

HBO

George R.R. Martin has been pretty generous with sample chapters from Winds of Winter, his long-awaited sixth book in the series that inspired HBO's Game of Thrones. No more.

On Monday, Martin commented on his blog about the upcoming Targaryen history, Fire & Blood, which will be published in November. A fan had asked for more sample chapters from Winds of Winter, and Martin surprisingly responded. But not in the way the fan may have hoped.

"I don't know," the author wrote. "I think I have probably released too many sample chapters already. Put them all together, and what, there are probably more than a hundred pages."

Martin went on to say he's always enjoyed releasing sample chapters and reading them at conventions. But he says he's been dinged for this practice when reviews criticize his new books as containing "old, retread" materials because parts of them have been shared.

"In the minds of some, what should have been a brand new reading experience became old and familiar," he wrote. "It's not worth it putting up sample chapters and giving readings if it means it will come back and bite me in the ass when the book is finally published."

Fans then begged Martin to release the chapters he'd already delivered at cons, which include a chapter about fan favorite Tyrion Lannister, but the author said no.

And when another fan asked if Martin had thought of dividing Winds of Winter into two books, as was done with 2005's A Feast for Crows and 2011's A Dance With Dragons, Martin said it was unlikely.

"I am resisting that notion," he wrote, acknowledging that it's been suggested by his publisher.