Geometric 3D-printed cake molds look tasty squared

Not all cakes need to be a traditional circular or square shape to be impressive. Thanks to the popularity of 3D printing, bakers of all skill levels can design a cake that looks like a prop from a sci-fi movie.

Ukraine pastry chef Dinara Kasko has not only created inspiring geometric cakes, she's selling her 3D printed sphere molds -- complete with her recipes -- so adventurous bakers can make their own edible works of art.

The sphere cake mold -- which comes in four separate pieces -- measures 60 x 60 mm (2.3 inches) and is made of food-grade silicone. The mold retails for $43 (about £33 or AU$56).

Kasko also offers other 3D printed cake molds in the shape of a heart, pentagon and a series of triangles called Triangulation.

Each mold allows for the baker to also fill the confections with yummy surprises like raspberry mousse and black currant cream so when you slice the cake the cross-section also looks artistic.

The possibilities for making interesting cakes that delight both the eyes and the tastebuds are endless.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Solving for XX: The industry seeks to overcome outdated ideas about "women in tech."