You no longer need a middleman to use Google Assistant to give voice commands to your Wi-Fi-connected GE Appliances. The manufacturer announced today that its appliances would work directly with Google's voice-activated assistant without the need to use the Geneva Home Action. That means you no longer have to say, "Hey Google, ask Geneva Home to preheat the oven to 350 degrees." Instead, you can just say, "Hey Google, preheat the oven to 350 degrees" to devices that include Google Assistant, such as the Google Home smart speaker.

"Working with Google, we have created a more natural way to communicate with your appliances that allows you to speak your request like you would with any friend or family member who's helping around the house," said Shawn Stover, vice president of GE Appliances' SmartHome Solutions team, in a press release.

The change applies to all of GE Appliances' connected appliances, including ovens, dishwashers and washing machines. To enable the integration, you link your Google Home account to U+ Connect, GE Appliances' platform that connects appliances and internet services.

GE Appliances has been amongst the leading companies to incorporate voice commands into large appliances. The brand also works with Alexa, Amazon's virtual assistant, through an Alexa Skill that's also called Geneva. Incorporating two of the most popular voice assistants is a smart way to be more inclusive to folks who've already picked their favorite.

