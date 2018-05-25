CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Tech Industry

GDPR sees EU users blocked from US news sites

Those pesky data protection rules are at it again.

gettyimages-645750099.jpg

Many US sites have taken action as the EU's GDPR rules came into effect.

 Christian Ohde/Getty Images

Several high-profile US news sites cut off European users Friday as the EU's new rules about data protection came into effect.

The LA Times and the Chicago Tribune web are among the high profile sites to assure EU visitors that they were looking for ways to make themselves available in those regions.

unnamed-3

The LA Times has cut off access for users in most European countries.

unnamed

The message on the New York Daily News' site assures EU visitors that they are looking into a solution.

Sites that fall under the umbrellas of media publishing groups such as Tronc ( which contains the LA Times, New York Daily News, Chicago Tribune, Baltimore Sun and many others) and Lee Enterprises (which owns 46 locally focused daily newspapers in 21 states) are all blocked.

Many US outlets' sites remain available, but ask EU visitors for consent to use their data. Time, Huffpost and the Washington Post are among the sites taking this approach.

USA Today, which is run by Gannett Company, is offering a "European Union Experience." This means it won't collect European users' data.

unnamed-1

USA Today assures EU visitors that won't collect their information.

unnamed-2

Sites like Huffpost are seeking EU users' consent to set cookies.

The New York Times, CNN and the New York Post are unaffected.

GDPR, or General Data Protection Regulation, is designed to give EU citizens greater control over how their information is used online.

It was adopted in April 2016 and its provisions became directly applicable in EU member states on Friday, after a two-year transitional period.

Privacy has become a major political issue in the EU in recent months, with regulators having questioned Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg about the mining of users' data and election meddling on Tuesday.

Next Article: Samsung must pay Apple $539 million for infringing iPhone design patents, jury finds