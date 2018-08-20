Gatwick Airport posts flight info on white boards after digital screens fail

Education Images

Gatwick Airport had to post flight information on white boards on Monday after its ts digital screens failed due to an IT glitch.

The airport, which is 30 miles south of London and Britain's second busiest, said the problem was a result of "an ongoing issue with Vodafone," its IT provider, and directed passengers to the "temporary flight boards" or listen for announcements.

A "handful of people had missed their flights" as a result of the glitch, an airport spokesman told Sky News, but Reuters reported it hasn't caused any flight delays.

"We have identified a damaged fibre cable which is used by Gatwick Airport to display flight information. Our engineers are working hard to fix the cable as quickly as possible," a Vodafone spokesperson said in a statement. "This is a top priority for us and we are very sorry for any problems caused by this issue. We are keeping Gatwick Airport constantly informed of progress."

Gatwick Airport didn't immediately respond to a request for further comment.

I'm at Gatwick airport and the screens are broken, so they are announcing boarding gates with a white board! 😂



"I'm at Gatwick airport and the screens are broken, so they are announcing boarding gates with a white board!" tweeted traveller Raul Marcos. "They have a guy listening to a walkie talkie, erasing and updating the table!"

