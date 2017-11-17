CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Christmas Gift Guide
Wearable Tech

Garmin fitness watches can now pay for things

Garmin Pay competes with on-wrist payments platforms like Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Android Pay and Fitbit Pay, but it only works on one watch so far.

garmin-ifa-vivoactive-3-3

 Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Sooner or later, every device might be capable of making payments. Garmin Pay, announced earlier this year as a competitor to Fitbit's new mobile Fitbit Pay platform and other wearable payment services such as Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay, is now live.

To use it, you'll need to have a Garmin Vivoactive 3 smartwatch. But you'll also need to have a compatible bank to add your credit card, and that list is pretty short so far.

The Vivoactive 3 is an ambitious fitness smartwatch that's looking to compete with the Apple Watch on features, much like Fitbit's Ionic. But also, much like Fitbit, bank compatibility looks to be a limited factor against more established wearable platforms like Samsung, Apple and Google.

Stay tuned for a hands-on test and review.

Next Article: The biggest Tech Turkeys of 2017