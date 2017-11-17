Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Sooner or later, every device might be capable of making payments. Garmin Pay, announced earlier this year as a competitor to Fitbit's new mobile Fitbit Pay platform and other wearable payment services such as Apple Pay, Android Pay and Samsung Pay, is now live.

To use it, you'll need to have a Garmin Vivoactive 3 smartwatch. But you'll also need to have a compatible bank to add your credit card, and that list is pretty short so far.

The Vivoactive 3 is an ambitious fitness smartwatch that's looking to compete with the Apple Watch on features, much like Fitbit's Ionic. But also, much like Fitbit, bank compatibility looks to be a limited factor against more established wearable platforms like Samsung, Apple and Google.

Stay tuned for a hands-on test and review.