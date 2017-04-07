GameStop confirms possible breach of customer credit card info

Dong Ngo/CNET

If you've shopped at GameStop's online store, you may want to have your credit card replaced. According to KrebsOnSecurity there have been alerts from a credit card processor stating that Gamestop.com was likely compromised by intruders between mid-September 2016 and the first week of February 2017.

GameStop confirmed with CNET that it had received notifications that credit card data from its website was offered for sale, and that it has been working to address the issue. The retailer also posted a security update on its website on this issue and offers apologies to its customers :

"We regret any concern this situation may cause for our customers. GameStop would like to remind its customers that it is always advisable to monitor payment card account statements for unauthorized charges. If you identify such a charge, report it immediately to the bank that issued the card because payment card network rules generally state that cardholders are not responsible for unauthorized charges that are timely reported."