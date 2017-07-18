'Game of Thrones,' 'X-Files' stars in very British Airways video

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

British Airways/YouTube screenshot by Chris Matyszczyk/CNET

If you're a British actor -- or an actor who can do a convincing British accent -- it's almost compulsory to appeal to the nerd element.

A fair smattering of such thespians, who have appeared in nerdnip such as "Game Of Thrones," "Harry Potter," "Star Wars" and "The X-Files," are now subjecting themselves to something else very British: mockery.

This, you see, is a new safety video from British Airways.

The shtick is to get these famous British actors -- and Gillian Anderson, who spent nine of her formative years in London and lives there now -- to audition for an appearance in the video.

They're being put through their paces by British comedian Asim Chaudhry and play along as best they can.

There's Ian McKellen, who's managed to be in "Lord Of The Rings" and "X-Men." There's Warwick Davis from "Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi" and "Harry Potter."

Oh, look, there's Jim Broadbent from "Game Of Thrones" and "Harry Potter." And Thandie Newton of "Westworld." And of course, there's the perfectly British accent of Chicago-born "The X-Files" star Anderson.

It's all quite funny as safety videos go. Chaudhry trying to get Anderson to be a little less serious is one of the higher points.

In recent years, airlines have tried to increase the entertainment level in the hope that passengers will actually watch. Who could forget Delta's utterly bonkers, meme-filled video of 2015?

Indeed, all these British stars (and Gordon Ramsay) make for engaging viewing. But then Mr. Bean arrives.

Is Mr. Bean quintessentially British? Rowan Atkinson, who plays him, certainly is. But Mr. Bean?

For me, the character tends toward the universally grating, but I leave the final judgment to your exquisite taste.