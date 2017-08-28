Did 'Game of Thrones' Viserys return to Westeros for finale?

(Warning: "Game of Thrones" spoilers ahead.)
Sunday night's "Game of Thrones" season finale left fans of the HBO fantasy hit with plenty of questions. Will Daenerys end up pregnant from that romantic night on the boat? Is Tyrion jealous of that whole relationship? Will Tormund survive the attack on the wall? What is Euron's endgame here, and can Theon please kill him off slowly and painfully? What kind of workouts does Kit "Jon Snow" Harington do to get such a perfectly shaped butt?
We can't answer most of those, but there's one much-raised question we can answer. Bran Stark did his three-eyed-raven time-travel thing and watched his aunt Lyanna Stark wed Rhaegar Targaryen, making Jon Snow legitimate after all, and neither a Snow nor a Jon. After watching that brief scene, plenty of people thought the actor playing Rhaegar looked familiar.
Turns out it's not the same actor. English actor Harry Lloyd played Viserys -- you remember his lust for a golden crown being satiated by Khal Drogo back in season one. And Welsh actor Wilf Scolding (best last name ever) played Rhaegar in the season 7 finale.
Here's Lloyd as Viserys on the left, next to Scolding as Rhaegar on the right. In the finale, Scolding was only seen in shadow, and just for a few seconds, so it's easy to get confused.
And although it's not the same actor, a lot of fans think it might just be the same hair.
Will Rhaegar and his hair make another flashback appearance in the final season? Fans may have to wait till 2019 to find out. It's enough to make a Targaryen flip their wig.
