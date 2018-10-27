Game of Thrones: Here's the Stark family reunion we'll never see

(Spoilers for past seasons of Game of Thrones ahead.)

The Stark family of Game of Thrones fame has had a pretty tough few years. Oldest son Robb had a Red Wedding, Rickon zigged when he should have zagged, Bran had that whole tossed-out-the-window thing, Sansa was married off to a torturer, Jon Snow was killed off by his own men, Arya had to listen to Ed Sheeran singing, you know.

But as the show prepares for its final season, three of the Starks had a happy reunion far from the woes of Winterfell. Maisie Williams (Arya), Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Richard Madden (Robb) came together for a three-Stark-sibling hug.

David M. Benett/Getty Images

Williams is starring in I And You, a play by Lauren Gunderson at London's Hampstead Theatre, and apparently her Thrones family decided to come out and show their support. Actor John Bradley, who plays Jon Snow's buddy Sam Tarly, was also there.

The actors didn't comment on their off-screen reunion, but Williams did share a different photo on her Instagram account where she's hugging Madden. Fans seemed happy to see part of the Stark team back together -- the photo received more than 640,000 likes in just 12 hours.

"Cutest thing I'll ever see," wrote Instagram user paulaferrandiiis.

But some fans were a little concerned that the camera-friendly cuddle might mean the two onscreen siblings are dating.

"Umm, not sure how I feel about this," wrote lucela1.

"They aren't dating right?" asked ashleygault.

Schul0233 responded, "Nah, I just think they're besties." (That's probably the right answer. Both actors have other romantic partners, though as we all know in their fictional world siblings do tend to get a little too close.)

Game of Thrones is set to return to HBO in 2019. Williams' Arya and Harington's Jon Snow look likely to last until the end, but don't expect to see Madden's Robb except possibly in flashback.