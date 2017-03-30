'Game of Thrones' season 7 teaser takes long walk to the throne

In a new teaser for season 7 of the HBO hit, Jon Snow, Cersei and Daenerys stride toward the Iron Throne to the tune of a '90s hit.

In love, in fear, in hate, in tears... A teaser for "Game of Thrones" season 7 arrived Thursday, soundtracked by the perfectly apt lyrics of '90s indie hit "Sit Down".

The teaser for the new season of HBO's hit fantasy show is titled "Long Walk". Shadowy figures stride through darkened stone corridors amid flaming braziers. They're revealed to be Cersei Lannister, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen, each advancing toward their respective thrones.

Then, just when you think the teaser is finished, another player is chillingly revealed.

The song, "Sit Down" by British band James, originally came out in 1989. The track became a massive UK hit in 1991 and was a staple of indie discos and student dance floors for most of the decade.

"Game of Thrones" returns on 16 July.

