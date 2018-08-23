Game of Thrones star doesn't chicken out as new Colonel Sanders

Colonel Sanders has never needed such a giant white suit before.

Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, who plays The Mountain/Gregor Clegane on HBO's hit Game of Thrones, has put on the white suit and black tie, stepping into the shoes of Colonel Harland Sanders in a video for KFC.

In a video released Tuesday, Björnsson-as-Sanders pulls a 700-pound sled of KFC chicken sandwiches. It's similar to the challenges the Icelandic strongman took on when he won his World's Strongest Man title.

"I'm not afraid of a challenge, so I couldn't say no when KFC asked me if I wanted to attempt to pull a massive amount of Double Crispy Colonel sandwiches instead of a semi-truck like I normally do," Björnsson said in a statement.

The video is meant to promote the new KFC sandwich, which packs two filets between a bun instead of just one. In it, Björnsson is dubbed the "Double Colonel."

Sanders, of course, was a real person and chicken entrepreneur, who died in 1980 at age 90. Game of Thrones watchers know Björnsson as The Hound's terrifying (and now zombified) brother, who serves as Cersei's muscle.

Björnsson has to be the biggest actor to ever play Sanders, who was about 5 foot 10 inches tall (177 cm). The Icelandic strongman stands 6 foot, 9 inches (205 cm) and weighs around 400 pounds (28.8 stone, 181 kg).

The Mountain will return when Game of Thrones comes back sometime in 2019, and viewers are hoping he won't chicken out of the inevitable CleganeBowl, the name fans gave to the supposed fight between the two giant brothers.