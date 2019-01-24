Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner has already told her friends the ending

HBO

Game of Thrones final season is still months away (okay, it's less than three but it feels like forever) and yet, the ending is already out there, courtesy of one Sansa Stark.

Sophie Turner, who plays firebrand Sansa, was interviewed about how she keeps her hair in great shape, by W Magazine on Jan. 17. And while her glowing blonde locks deserve plenty of mag space, one snippet caught the eyes of many Stark-gazers. Sophie isn't particularly good at not-spilling classified Game of Thrones information.

"I'm so bad at keeping secrets. I don't think people tell me things anymore because they know that I can't keep them," she told W Magazine.

"I've already told the ending of Game of Thrones to a few people," she said.

*record scratch* Wait, what? Sansa Stark spilled some sneaky show secrets?

How did her friends wrench this critical information from her? Even if she is particularly bad at secret-keeping, this is the biggest final season of TV show ever! Surely they had to pry it from her cold, dead hands.

Nope.

"I was like, "Hey, if you want to know, I'll tell you"," she explained, suggesting that maybe these people didn't even want to know and she was ready to spill to them anyway? I know that if we were friends, Sophie, I would be going full Bird Box and covering my ears to prevent even the slightest spoiler from worming its way into my brain as we chat over a morning coffee.

For her part, Turner seems confident that the people she has told aren't going to be hitting up any message boards of Twitter moments any time soon.

But the night between now and Game of Thrones premiere is always dark and always full of spoilers and just knowing that someone else knows, knowing that the ending is out there, I feel like it is my duty to warn you to tread carefully. Sophie Turner's friends know... who next?

Game of Thrones final season begins airing on HBO from April 14. Need to catch up on all the latest? Head over to our huge Game of Thrones explainer and settle in.

