'Game of Thrones' fans, here are some clips ... and a key photo

Ayer en Madrid, unos pocos afortunados desafiaron las altas temperaturas en busca del invierno. Dale a play, abre el portón, y descubre nuevas escenas de Juego de Tronos que no habías visto antes. Todas las temporadas de Juego de Tronos están en hboespana.com Ponte al día antes del estreno de la temporada 7 el 17.7.17 Posted by HBO España on Monday, June 19, 2017

Warning: Possible spoilers for "Game of Thrones" ahead.

"Game of Thrones" fans, we should've spent Father's Day weekend in Madrid. Apparently that Spanish city is where the hit HBO show let would-be Westerosi sit on the Iron Throne, take a snapshot, and best of all, watch a medley of clips from the upcoming season.

HBO España shared the resulting video on its Facebook page on Monday, as pointed out by Watchers on the Wall. It's unclear if we're seeing the full Spanish video or just snippets of the footage, mixed with fan reactions, but P.S. -- we'll take it.

Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) is the fans' guide through clips from "Juego de Tronos," as the show is called in Spanish. Things start off with her mock-scolding the fans for coming and then there's a Night King jump scare and an appearance from much-missed Hodor.

Next come battle scenes, a citadel appearance, the Mountain drawing his sword, Daenerys at what appears to be Dragonstone, archers, a back-breaking looking fall, Jon Snow encouraging his troops, Jaime riding, Brienne sparring with Pod, and some fun glances at favorite actors clowning in costume (a happy Hound!). And hey, is that one of the world-record-setting people-on-fire scenes we've heard about?

Watch the footage for yourself to see what you can pull out. Whoa, a glimpse of Ned?

Not enough "Game of Thrones" goodness? Also Monday, Time revealed an exclusive photo of Dany, Tyrion, Missandei and Varys being rowed ashore to presumably start their attack on Cersei and crew. Dany's dragons, of course, are along for the ride.

Exclusive: See the long-awaited moment Daenerys and her dragons finally arrive in Westeros https://t.co/Rxv20Cu67d — TIME (@TIME) June 19, 2017

"Game of Thrones" returns to HBO on July 16. Sadly, we're going to have to wait a lot longer for the next book.

