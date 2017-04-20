15 new HBO 'Game of Thrones' photos? Hold the door!

Here's an official season 7 sneak peek at Cersei, Jaime, Daenerys, Tyrion, Jon Snow and other Westeros residents, courtesy of HBO.

Tech Culture

"Game of Thrones" fans can be excused if their calendars look a bit messed up this year. Winter is coming, but in summer instead -- the HBO fantasy hit returns July 16.

Fans may not know if they'll need swimsuits or snowsuits, but for now, they can check out 15 new photos from the show released on Thursday.

There's Cersei and Jaime Lannister, the twincest twins, looking as if finally landing the throne at the cost of all their children might not be a great trade.

got-sn7firstlook01.jpgEnlarge Image

"You know, Luke and Leia were twins and they never had these kind of problems."

 HBO

There's Daenerys, perhaps contemplating the cost of Dragon Chow these days.

got-sn7firstlook11.jpgEnlarge Image

"He's where? Talking to fish? I don't even -- who is Aquaman anyway?"

 HBO

There's Tyrion, probably mentally practicing some awesomely funny yet poignant speech in his head.

got-sn7firstlook15.jpgEnlarge Image

"A Lannister always spays his pets."

 HBO

There's Sansa, who's really come into her own as a Stark heir ever since she let the dogs out on her tormentor, Ramsay Bolton.

got-sn7firstlook07.jpgEnlarge Image

"Hmm, I wonder how tough it would be to push Littlefinger over this railing..."

 HBO

And there's Jon Snow, for whom winter is always coming.

jonsnowcrop.jpgEnlarge Image

"Snow way am I still stuck at this Wall."

 HBO

Fans can check out more official shots -- including Arya, Lyanna Mormont, Gilly and Sam and more -- at HBO's Making Game of Thrones page.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.

star-trek-discovery.jpg
40
40 sci-fi, fantasy and geektastic TV shows for 2017

More stories

Up Next: Online world sparks new life for old tradition of obituaries
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF