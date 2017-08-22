'Game of Thrones' season 7 finale is as long as a movie

After just six episodes, "Game of Thrones" has only one left for season 7, and it's going to be a big one.

The show's Twitter account Tuesday revealed that the season finale, titled "The Dragon and the Wolf," will be 79 minutes and 43 seconds long.

The episode may be the show's longest ever, which showrunner David Benioff hinted to Entertainment Weekly back in June. At that time, the episode was clocking in at around 90 minutes.

The final cut looks to be just a little shorter, coming in at 10 minutes shorter than that estimate.

And what is coming in this finale episode? Well, according to the preview video HBO released Sunday, it's war.